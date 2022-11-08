MediaTek on Tuesday announced its Dimensity 9200 processor which will power high-end handsets in the coming months. The new mobile chip features 5G support for both sub-6 and mmWave and offers up a couple of firsts.

The Dimensity 9200 is the first smartphone system-on-chip (SoC) to integrate an Arm Cortex X3 with speeds that clock higher than 3GHz; it’s bolstered by an Arm Immortalis-G715 GPU with hardware-based ray tracing. The other cores that comprise the Dimensity 9200 include three Arm A715 and four Arm Cortex A510 cores.

Leading in power efficiency with its eXtreme Power Saving Technology for AI-noise reduction and AI-super resolution tasks, the Dimensity 9200 provides up to 30% power savings with AI-NR and 45% power savings with AI-SR in all visual applications. The chipset’s sixth generation AI Processing Unit (APU 690) enhancements include up to 35% faster performance in ETHZ5.0 benchmark compared to the fifth generation APU.

1x Arm Cortex-X3 at 3.05GHz

3x Arm Cortex-A715 at 2.85GHz

4x Arm Cortex-A510 at 1.8GHz

The new chip is the first to include support for Wi-Fi 7 (up to 6.5 Gbps data rates) as well as native support for new RGBW camera sensors. Moreover, the Dimensity 9200 supports high-end displays at Full HD+ resolution up to 240Hz, WHQD up to 144Hz, and 5K (2.5Kx2) up to 60Hz.

Rounding things out, the chip is the first to support LPDDR5X (up to 8533Mbps) memory and boasts Bluetooth LE Audio-ready technology for “best-in-class audio latency with Dual-Link True Wireless Stereo Audio for incredible sound quality.”

Look for the first handsets with the flagship processor to roll out by the end of 2022 with a wider adoption in the coming year.