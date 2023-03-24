The Creality Falcon2 22W Laser Engraver Cutter is a desktop laser engraving and cutting machine that is designed for both personal and professional use. It features a 22W laser module with a high-precision lens that can engrave and cut a wide range of materials such as wood, acrylic, leather, cardboard, paper, and more.

The Falcon2 laser engraver comes with easy-to-use software that supports various file formats such as JPG, BMP, PNG, SVG, and DXF. The software also has a preview function that allows you to see the design before you start the engraving or cutting process. The machine is compatible with both Windows and Mac OS.

The Falcon 2 laser engraver cutter has a unique Air Assist feature that blows compressed air onto the material being engraved or cut, which helps to prevent fires and improve engraving or cutting quality. The machine also comes equipped with a protective cover to prevent users from accidentally coming into contact with the laser beam.

The Falcon2 is equipped with a safety shield that helps to protect your eyes from the laser beam during the engraving or cutting process. The machine has a maximum engraving area of 400mm x 415mm with a cutting depth of up to 3mm.

Top Features

Air Assist

This helps remove smoke and debris created during the process. It can be adjusted manually using a knob or automatically through the software program LightBurn. The airflow needs to be strong for cutting and weak for engraving. The air assist is necessary for a clean and precise result, which protects the laser lens and results in a cleaner surface.

Triple Monitoring System

The Airflow Monitoring system indicates the current airflow volume and allows you to adjust it based on your engraving needs.

The Lens Monitoring system has a built-in monitoring system that triggers an alarm when the lens is dirty, which helps prevent lens breakage and frequent replacement.

The Flame Monitoring system detects flames and triggers an alarm that flashes red, and the machine immediately stops.

It is worth noting that the alarm function is disabled by default, and you need to enable it in the settings if needed.

Safety Protections

Bidirectional Limit Switch to stop the machine when the laser head hits the boundary

Active Stop Function to stop the machine in case of accidental tilt, flip, or drop

Security Lock Design for professional use only

Emergency Stop Button to manually stop the machine during operation in case of an emergency

Laser Protective Cover made of high-efficiency colored filter glass material to prevent the laser from dazzling the eyes.

Read on to see how the Creality Falcon2 can be used for various things in and around your home.

Creative Gifts

The Creality Falcon2 is designed for mass production and fast engraving to improve efficiency. It is capable of producing customized gifts in batches, such as coasters, boxes, tiles, wood boards, and glass with engraving customization.

It can also engrave jewelry, logos on goods, and make inverted molds for designing patterns. The machine is focused on saving time and producing high-quality products, and it is capable of producing large quantities of products such as 100 boxes or cutting boards in a single day.

Around the House

The engraving machine can use a variety of materials including metal, acrylic, thick wood panels, tiles, leather, glass, and more to showcase the product’s powerful cutting ability and perfect engraving.

It is capable of engraving creative patterns on various household products such as coasters, cutting boards, cups, knives, furniture, and more to enhance the sense of design. It can also make complex patterns for home decoration such as wooden lighting and furniture. Additionally, the machine can create personalized pet supplies like pet nameplates, dog chains, pet clothes, and more.

Holidays and Events

The Creality Falcon2 is capable of producing decorations related to festivals or events using various materials such as metal, acrylic, thick wood panels, tiles, leather, glass, and more to showcase the product’s powerful cutting ability and perfect engraving.

For Valentine’s Day, it can engrave love ornaments, couple cups, and other related items. During Easter in April, it can carve rabbit pendants, decorative Easter eggs, and more.

For Children’s Day in June, it can create childlike designs and sculpt anime characters. During the FIBA Basketball World Cup in July, it can engrave star photos and other related items. For Halloween in October, it can make jack-o’-lanterns and other spooky decorations.

And finally, during Christmas in December, it can make snowflake decorations, sleigh carts, Christmas trees, and other related items.

Paired with a 3D Printer

The combination of engraving machine and a 3D printer can work together to produce various products. The Falcon2 can be used to engrave mass merchandise logos onto mechanical parts that are produced by the 3D printer, which can enhance the branding of the products.

It can also be used to make large models, such as miniature landscapes or playgrounds. Additionally, the engraving machine can be used to engrave on 3D models to add intricate and detailed designs, enhancing the overall aesthetic of the model. Overall, the combination of an engraving machine and a 3D printer can create unique and high-quality products with added engraving details.

