Meet the Motorola One Vision: Big screen, big storage, and 48-MP camera

Motorola on Wednesday announced its latest smartphone, but don’t look for it on US shelves anytime soon. It’s a shame, too, because it’s got the makings of a great device and a price we can appreciate.

The Motorola One Vision is an Android One endeavor which means it will receive monthly security updates and major software releases. In fact, its partnership with Google means it will “exceed software requirements”.

Looking at the hardware, we really like what we see in the One Vision. It’s a big screen device with some of the best of what Motorola can offer.

The phone packs the industry’s first 21:9 CinemaVision 6.3-inch full HD+ (1,080 x 2,520 pixels) display, delivering a wide screen image for showing off games and video. There’s a hole-punch in the screen for a 25-megapixel front-facing camera.

Flipping the phone over we locate a dual-camera setup with a 48-megapixel main sensor and a secondary one (5-megapixels) for depth data. It’s worth noting that the pictures aren’t a true 48-megapixel image but Quad Pixel technology used to combine 12-megapixel photos with “four times the light sensitivity”.

By combining four pixels into one large 1.6µm pixel, the 48 MP sensor delivers four times the light sensitivity. You’ll enjoy incredibly sharp 12 MP photos with improved brightness and reduced image noise.

The One Vision employs optical image stabilization to help with blurry photos and videos. Motorola is also introducing Night Vision mode to create bright, sharp images with more detail in lower light settings.

Powering the show are a Samsung 9609 processor with 4GB RAM. Other key hardware in the phone include a 3,500mAh battery with TurboPower charging. Just 15 minutes on a charger is enough to add seven hours of power.

Internal storage is generous at 128GB but a microSD expansion card slot allows for up to 512GB of external media.

The Motorola One Vision is available immediately in Brazil and it will soon hit Mexico and other countries in Latin America. Other markets expected to see the phone include Europe, Saudi Arabia, Thailand and select countries in Asia, Middle East, and Australia.

The phone is available with a “promotional launch price” of 299 euros (approximately $335 USD). Pricing will vary by market.