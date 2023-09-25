Innovative smart kitchen appliances maker, Typhur is proud to release the Typhur Dome. It comes just in time for the holidays; to the rescue for faster cooking. This is a multi-functional, self-cleaning, smart air fryer with an exclusive domed design.

Typhur Dome allows cooking for more…

The dome comes with super-sized cooking capacity of 5.6 quarts. This new cooking device is able to cater larger gatherings. Say bye to the days when you were afraid to host a large number of guests because you thought there was not enough tools to cook for all of them.

The Typhur Dome allows for accommodating up to 32 chicken wings, 2.2 lbs of fries, two steaks, and more. Better still, it cooks with cyclonic rapid hot air circulation system which ensures efficient cooking times while maintaining optimal temperatures.

Versatile functionality & precision controls

Furthermore, the dome allows for versatile functionality for dehydration, toasting, steak, broiling, baking, and roasting. That means a user is free to explore a wide variety of cooking options.

Also, the user will relish cooking with precision controls, adjustable fan speed that guarantees tender, juicy results.

See Also: Dreo Air Fryer Pro Max review

Key features

Seamlessly App Integration

Super-sized 5.6 qt capacity

30% faster cooking

Whisper Quiet Operation

Self-clean Mode and Dishwasher-friendly

App integration

The app integration helps the user to be connected as required to his or her cooking experience. Of course, Typhur Dome is always app-ready.

Typhur is ever determined to continue producing world-class kitchen appliances. These products are designed to minimize time that home chefs spend in the kitchen. The latest app technology for the dome ensures that things are done in record timing.

Availability of Typhur Dome

This revolutionary kitchen companion is now available as from today. It is available in the U.S. for only $499 on Typhur website. The three features that make the dome significant are: double capacity, its ability to cook 30 percent faster, and the available precision controls.

The dome can operate seamlessly without the need for preheating, flipping, or shaking the basket.