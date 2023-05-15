Vivo S17e

Vivo has expanded its S series portfolio with the launch of the Vivo S17e smartphone. The S17e phone is now official in China and regarding its global availability, Vivo usually launches the S series smartphones in the global markets under the V series. So we can expect Vivo S17e will come as a Vivo V29 series. 

The Vivo S17e smartphone starts at CNY 2,099 (~$301) and comes in three beautiful color options- Sunny Blue, Sand Gold, and Midnight Black. The smartphone is now up for pre-order and sale will start from May 20 via Vivo’s official website in China. 

Vivo S17e flaunts a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 300Hz touch sampling rate, up to 1300 nits of peak brightness, and a 120Hz refresh rate. You’ll get a 64MP primary camera lens with OIS support and 2MP macro unit. There’s a 16MP front camera for selfies and video chats. 

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Vivo S17e houses a 4,600mAh battery with 66W fast charging support. The device boots Android 13 based on OriginOS 3 out of the box. 

