Meta upgrades its mixed-reality headset portfolio with the launch of the latest Quest 3 mixed-reality headset. The Quest 3 brings a significant number of improvements from an improved display with a maximum refresh rate to long-lasting battery life, and a much more comfortable design compared to the Quest 2. Meta’s founder Zuckerberg claims that Quest 3 is the first mainstream mixed-reality headset.

The Quest 2 owners are surely regretting their purchase as the Meta Quest 3 has now color passthrough on the external cameras which means it can blend the augmented reality elements into surroundings. Weight-wise, the Quest 3 gains some grams- weighs 515 grams, 15 grams more than the predecessor weighs 503 grams. Quest 3 can be connected in two ways either through the Quest Link or wirelessly via the Air Link.

The Quest 3 is the first mixed-reality headset which is powered by Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 chipset paired with 8GB DRAM. Meta claims that the Quest 3 delivers double performance and 10x resolution over the Quest 2.

Meta brings notable upgrades to the Quest 3’s screen and lenses. The Quest 3 boasts a stunning pancake-shaped design with an upgraded 2208 x 2064 px display along with a maximum 90Hz refresh rate and 120Hz experimental mode. The MR headset offers up to 96° vertical and 110° horizontal field of view ensuring an immersive viewing experience. The adjustable head strap easily fits in and offers a comfortable fit. The revamped controllers and new sensors handle the tracking-sided things.

As for the battery, the Quest 3 lasts 2.2 hours on a single charge and it takes up to 2.3 hours to fully charge with the speed of 18W fast charger. Meta offers best-in-class audio functionality- the Quest 3 has integrated 3D spatial audio speakers to elevate the sound experience.

Meta confirmed that the Xbox Cloud gaming is coming to the Quest 3 later this year in December which opens the door to playing non-VR games without the need for a monitor or TV. Moreover, Meta teased a bunch of new games and fitness apps that are compatible with Quest 3.

Meta Quest 3 retails at $500 for the 128GB variant while the 512GB variant is priced at $650. The Quest 3 are now available for pre-order and open sales will commence on October 10.