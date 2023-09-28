Meta upgrades its mixed-reality headset portfolio with the launch of the latest Quest 3 mixed-reality headset. The Quest 3 brings a significant number of improvements from an improved display with a maximum refresh rate to long-lasting battery life, and a much more comfortable design compared to the Quest 2. Meta’s founder Zuckerberg claims that Quest 3 is the first mainstream mixed-reality headset. 

The Quest 2 owners are surely regretting their purchase as the Meta Quest 3 has now color passthrough on the external cameras which means it can blend the augmented reality elements into surroundings. Weight-wise, the Quest 3 gains some grams- weighs 515 grams, 15 grams more than the predecessor weighs 503 grams. Quest 3 can be connected in two ways either through the Quest Link or wirelessly via the Air Link. 

The Quest 3 is the first mixed-reality headset which is powered by Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 chipset paired with 8GB DRAM. Meta claims that the Quest 3 delivers double performance and 10x resolution over the Quest 2. 

Meta brings notable upgrades to the Quest 3’s screen and lenses. The Quest 3 boasts a stunning pancake-shaped design with an upgraded 2208 x 2064 px display along with a maximum 90Hz refresh rate and 120Hz experimental mode. The MR headset offers up to 96° vertical and 110° horizontal field of view ensuring an immersive viewing experience. The adjustable head strap easily fits in and offers a comfortable fit. The revamped controllers and new sensors handle the tracking-sided things. 

As for the battery, the Quest 3 lasts 2.2 hours on a single charge and it takes up to 2.3 hours to fully charge with the speed of 18W fast charger. Meta offers best-in-class audio functionality- the Quest 3 has integrated 3D spatial audio speakers to elevate the sound experience.

Meta confirmed that the Xbox Cloud gaming is coming to the Quest 3 later this year in December which opens the door to playing non-VR games without the need for a monitor or TV. Moreover, Meta teased a bunch of new games and fitness apps that are compatible with Quest 3. 

Meta Quest 3 retails at $500 for the 128GB variant while the 512GB variant is priced at $650. The Quest 3 are now available for pre-order and open sales will commence on October 10.

Note: Select outbound links may include affiliate tracking codes and AndroidGuys may receive compensation for purchases. Read our policy. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.