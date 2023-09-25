A Renowned Chinese smartwatch manufacturer brand Mibro from Zhenshi Technology unveiled two new flagship smartwatches- the Mibro Watch T2 and the Mibro Watch GS Pro. Both watches are targeted at different users, the former is a lifestyle smartwatch while the latter is designed for athletes and adventurers.

Both premium smartwatches have advanced health tracking sensors including REM tracking, a 4PD matrix heart rate sensor, sleep monitoring, and more which track accurate and precise health data. The built-in 9-axis professional motion sensors in the GS Pro and the 6-axis motion sensor in the T2 offer better activity tracking.

Rated at 5 ATM offers ingress protection in wet weather conditions. The T2 sports a 1.75” curved AMOLED screen while the GS Pro features a 1.43-inch circular AMOLED screen. Both smartwatches support a bunch of sports modes and Bluetooth calling which allow users to answer calls directly from their watches.

As for durability, the GS Pro is forged with 316L stainless steel that offers sturdy build quality while the T2 has steel build quality. Both watches have a global GPS satellite positioning support and altitude barometer which helps to offer detailed data on hiking and climbing activities. In terms of battery, the Mibro Watch T2 offers 10 days of battery life on a single charge while the Mibro GS Pro lasts up to 20 days on a single charge.

As for pricing, Mibro hasn’t revealed the pricing of the T2 and GS Pro smartwatches yet but both watches will be available in October for purchase via Mibro’s official website and other authorized retailers.