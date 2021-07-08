Mint Mobile is offering six months of free service or $90 in account credit to try to lure you away from your current carrier. This comes as Ryan Reynolds of Deadpool fame continues to try to shake up the wireless industry.

“I am so happy we keep finding new ways to bring value to an industry in dire need of it,” says Mint Mobile Owner Ryan Reynolds. “I wanted to launch Mint’s device program with an insane offer so we’re giving six months free with the very reluctant approval of the finance team. I appreciate their tepid support.”

However, like all deals, there is some fine print with this one. For starters, you’ll have to purchase a phone from Mint Mobile and six initial months of service. At this time, it also appears the only phones available for this deal are the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, and iPhone SE. Meaning, it’s the most accomodating promotion, if you’re an Android fan like we are around here at Android Guys.

Some of the other stipulations include, you have to port in your number from another carrier, and the free six months are for the 4GB per month data plan. Customers can choose to upgrade that plan to 10GB or 15GB, but then your free six months turns into a $90 credit with you footing the rest of the bill.

To wrap up, you have to buy one of three current iPhones, port your number in from a different carrier, and purchase an initial six months of the 4GB per month plan along with the phone. Then, and only then, will you receive an additional six months of free service from Mint Mobile.

That means if you purchase the cheapest iPhone SE model with six months of service you’re looking at a total of $489 for a new phone and one year of service. The iPhone 12 mini with the same promotion will set you back $819, while the iPhone 12 will run you $919.

As far as cellular promotions go, it’s not the worst. Most other carriers tempt you with a free phone that in turn is subsidized by locking you into a contract and two years worth of high-priced service. With Mint Mobile’s deal, it will net you a phone with one year of service without locking you into a contract. However, the phone will be locked to Mint Mobile but can be unlocked after a year of service.