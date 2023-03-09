MobileX is a new wireless service launched by mobile pioneer and consumer champion Peter Adderton (founder of Boost Mobile), which promises to give consumers ultimate control over their mobile phone costs.

The service utilizes AI to predict how much data customers need, resulting in a dramatic reduction in cost while ensuring reliable speed and service.

MobileX offers a free prediction period of up to ten days to learn a user’s data consumption patterns and provides a forecast of how much data they will need each month, often resulting in substantial savings. Customers can also create their own custom service plan by selecting the data amount they think will work best for them.

Key Details for MobileX

Offers a unique app-based service that utilizes AI to predict how much data customers need

Gives customers the ability to create their own custom service plan by selecting the data amount they think will work best for them

Customers can switch or cancel their plans at any time

Users can customize settings such as video quality, which can impact data usage

For those who prefer unlimited data plans, MobileX offers two of the most competitive unlimited plans in the market with 15 GB of high-speed data for $20 per month or 30 GB for $25 per month with no minimum commitment and no surprise fees, providing cost transparency.

MobileX is designed to put customers in control, with the flexibility to switch or even cancel their plans at any time. Features such as the MobileX Data Optimizer mode allow users to customize settings such as video quality, which can impact data usage.

Customers with unused data at the end of their billing cycle can carry the data forward.

The MobileX app is currently available for download in the Apple and Google Play app stores. To start service, customers need a compatible, unlocked iPhone or Android device and can activate their service with a physical SIM card or eSIM.

MobileX delivers the industry’s fastest available data speeds and proven reliability nationwide. According to Adderton, MobileX does the thinking for customers and uses AI to learn and evolve with a customer’s usage patterns so they have the ability to only pay for what they use, offering unprecedented customization and control.