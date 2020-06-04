Mobvoi debuts TicPods ANC, it’s first wireless earphones with active noise cancellation

Mobovi, the creators of the TicWatch, have just put up the TicPods ANC up for pre-order. At a limited-time price of $80.99, they are the brand’s first true wireless headphones with active noise cancellation (ANC).

The TicPods ANC are packed with an abundance of features that make them great for calls, and music without compromising on comfort.

Mobvoi’s TicPods ANC headphones – plenty of features at a good price

These headphones offer Hi-Fi audio, powered by Bluetooth 5.0. With three different active noise cancelling profiles, you can choose the ideal profile that suits your surroundings without needless fiddling.

The silicone ear tips help make the in-ear headphones comfortable to wear but also are a part of the ANC process.

Quiet mode eliminates as much as 35dB of sound around you to make you enjoy your music to its fullest. Sound-Passthrough mode lets you hear what’s going on around you, allowing you to hear anyone calling your name.

ANC-Off mode is suited for windy situations, where the profile will do its best to shield your ears from harsh wind sounds, while still letting you attend your calls or listen to your music.

In addition, the built-in microphone combines hardware and software that lets you hear calls perfectly, and the person you’re talking to hear you without too much trouble, even in noisy areas.

Coming to battery life, the headphones boast a hefty four to five hours of continuous use outside of the case. Depending on the ANC profile you’re using, with ANC-Off giving you five hours in a single use. The case itself can deliver 21 hours of music, allowing you to charge the headphones more than twice over.

The 50 mA charging case is powered by USB-C but doesn’t support fast charging, it takes one and a half hour to fully charge the case.

The earphones are also IPX5 sweat and water-resistant. They will endure a brisk gym workout, it’s not a good idea to go swimming with these.

The touch features are standard on these headphones with tap gestures allowing you to change tracks, answer calls, and call for Google Assistant or Siri with a series of taps.

You can pre-order Mobvoi’s TicPods ANC noise cancelling in-ear headphones on their website, with a 10% discount on pre-orders.