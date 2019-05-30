Mophie refreshes powerstation line with USB C and new colors

Mophie this week introduced four new portable batteries as part of its powerstation line. The refreshed models feature battery capacities ranging from 5,000mAh to 20,000mAh and offer USB-C ports for input and output.

As is the case with pretty much all of mophie’s products, these power banks are wrapped in a durable fabric and include four-light LED power indicators. What’s more, the 2019 models pick up a few new color options, too.

Prices are really impressive, starting at just $40 for the 5,000mAh unit, topping out at $70 for the 20,000mAh battery. All of them, of course, come with a two-year warranty.

The powerstation mini and powerstation come with USB-C and USB-A ports while the powerstation XL and powerstation XXL have an extra USB-C port.

Here’s a quick breakdown of how each of the mophie powerstation products look.

powerstation mini – 5,000mAh (up to 18 hours of total device use time), available in Black, Gray, Navy, Hot Pink and Light Blue

– 5,000mAh (up to 18 hours of total device use time), available in Black, Gray, Navy, Hot Pink and Light Blue powerstation – 10,000mAh (up to 36 hours of total device use time), available in Black, Gray, Navy and Pink

– 10,000mAh (up to 36 hours of total device use time), available in Black, Gray, Navy and Pink powerstation XL – 15,000mAh (up to 55 hours of total device use time), available in Black and Gray

– 15,000mAh (up to 55 hours of total device use time), available in Black and Gray powerstation XXL – 20,000mAh (up to 73 hours of total device use time), available in Black

All four models are available now at the mophie website and will soon be sold through Verizon, T-Mobile, and Best Buy. Verizon will carry three additional battery colors and finishes which will be exclusive to the carrier.