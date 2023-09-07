A well-known power solution offering brand mophie announced the Qi2 technology roadmap of products at IFA 2023. The new Qi2 lineup products are designed to elevate the wireless charging experience and focus on delivering the fastest wireless charging speeds for consumers worldwide. Mophie introduced four new wireless chargers that are compatible with the Qi2 wireless charging standard. The Qi2 lineup includes a Snap+ power station mini stand, Snap+ 3-in-1 stand, Snap+ wireless charging vent mount, and snap vent mount. Have a sneak peek at the mophie’s latest wireless portfolio.

Snap vent mount

With the Qi2 wireless charging standard, the Snap vent mount boasts a ratcheting hook mechanism which ensures a secure mounting and delivers convenience. The Snap vent mount retails at $29.95.

Snap+ Wireless Charging vent mount

Using the same mechanism as the Snap vent mount, the Snap+ wireless charging vent mount is designed to offer a seamless and secure way to quickly charge the smartphone with a maximum 15W wireless charging speed. It kicks off at $69.95.

Snap+ power station mini stand

Mophie’s new Snap+ power station mini stand is rated to deliver 15W wireless charging speed and it also has a built-in massive 5,000mAh internal battery with a dedicated kickstand which keeps the device steady and easy to access while charging. Its portable, compact, and stylish design makes it the perfect traveling partner. The Snap+ power station mini stand will cost you $69.95.

Snap+ 3–in-1 Stand

A very innovative wireless charger from mophie that can charge up to 3 devices simultaneously including Apple Watch, AirPods, and smartphones at 15W. The Qi2-compatible Snap+ 3–in–1 stand wireless charger is designed to simplify your charging routine and declutter your space. The Snap+ 3–in–1 stand wireless charger is priced at $129.95.

As far as its availability is concerned, only the Snap+ 3–in–1 stand wireless charger will be available in Q1 2024 while the rest of the three- the Snap+ power station mini stand, Snap+ Wireless Charging vent mount, and Snap vent mount will go on sale later this year through mophie’s official website and other authorized retailers.