One of the most frustrating things about wireless charging is sliding your phone around to ensure it hits the sweet spot. As convenient as wireless charging tries to be, this little game you play each time you want to charge up is exasperating.

Apple came up with a solution in the form of MagSafe on its iPhone 12 models, but what about all of us Android users? Well, popular mobile accessories maker Mophie has a new lineup of chargers and mounts to help us out.

The Mophie Snap line includes vent mounts, power banks, chargers, and phone stands compatible with any Qi-enabled smartphone, such as select Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel phones. The ingenious part of the “snap” products is the magnetic ring which is included that adheres to the back of your phone. This enables the Mophie mount to line up perfectly every time you place the phone on the charger and it even works through thin cases.

Car mounts

First up are the mounts. The Mophie Snap Vent Mount will hold your phone in place while driving and set you back $29.95. There is also a Snap+ Wireless Vent Mount for $49.95 that delivers up to 15W of wireless charging power.

Chargers & Power banks

Next up, are the chargers, no longer will you have to fiddle with lining up your phone perfectly on a puck or wake up to a drained battery because you missed the sweet spot. The Snap+ Wireless Charger provides up to 7.5W to iPhones and up to 15W of charging power to compatible Android smartphones for a price of $34.95.

When you’re on the go, the Mophie Snap+ Juice Pack Mini will keep your phone juiced up with a slim 5,000mAh battery that delivers up to 12W of wireless charging power. It can be purchased for $49.95.

Stands

The Snap+ Wireless Stand from Mophie will hold your phone in landscape or portrait while charging and allow you to continue using it for calls or watching videos. It delivers up to 7.5W of power to iPhones, and up to 15W to compatible Android phones. You can pick it up from Mophie during the summer or fall for $59.95.

The Snap+ Powerstation Stand is the mobile counterpart with a built-in 10,000mAh battery, offering the same great stand and making it easy to charge up on the go. It will charge iPhones with up to 7.5W of power and up to 10W with Qi-compatible Android smartphones. Additionally, it can be used to deliver up to 20W over USB-C if you’re in a rush. It can be purchased later this summer or fall from Mophie for $69.95.

Snap adapters

Once you get into the Snap ecosystem, you might find yourself upgrading or changing phones. Whatever the case, rest assured that you’ll be able to pick up new adapters with a two-pack from Mophie for $19.95. So, no worries if you break your phone or change phone cases, you’ll still be able to utilize all your mounts, chargers, or stands.