Moto Edge 40 and Edge 40 Pro specifications leaked ahead of launch

Motorola recently launched its new Moto X40 flagship series smartphone in China. Motorola may be getting ready to launch the Moto X40 phone as the Moto Edge 40 series outside china means the global market. Ahead of the launch, the Moto Edge 40 and Edge 40 specs sheet surfaced online which reveals the full specifications of the smartphone.

The leaked specs sheet suggests the upcoming Motorola Edge 40 series will come with flagship features. The Edge 40 Pro is expected to come as a rebranded version of the Moto X40. The Upcoming Moto Edge 40 Pro will come with a 6.67-inch FHD+ pOLED endless edge display with a maximum 165Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, DCI-P3 color gamut, 1300 nits of peak brightness, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision support.

Under the hood, it will be equipped with Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor coupled with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 internal storage. The Edge 40 Pro will feature a 4600mAh battery with a whooping 125W fast charging support and 15W wireless charging support. The device boots Android 13 based on MyUx 5.0.

The smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary camera with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) support joined by 50MP ultrawide shooter and a 12MP portrait lens. There is a 60MP front camera for selfies and video chats.

While the base Moto Edgo 40 variant will come with a 6.55-inch FHD+ pOLED panel with a 144Hz refresh rate, 1200 nits of peak brightness, HDR10+, and Dolby vision support.

Under the hood, the phone will be powered by a new MediaTek Dimensity 8020 processor. It packs 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. In terms of optics, the phone will feature a dual rear camera setup at the back- a 50MP main camera with OIS support paired with a 13MP ultrawide shooter with a 120° field of view. It has a 32MP front camera for selfies.

The phone houses a 4400mAH battery with 68W fast charging support and 15W wireless charging. The upcoming Moto Edge 40 series phone is IP68 rated for water and dust resistance.

The Moto Edge 40 will come with two finishes- PMMA Acrylic and Vegan leather and will launch in four color options including Lunar Blue, Magenta, Eclipse Black, and Green. According to the leaked specs sheet, the Moto Edge 40 Pro will ship with an aluminum frame and Gorilla Glass Victus protections on both sides. Moreover, the vegan leather variant will weigh 171 grams while the PMMA Acrylic variant weighs just 167 grams.

