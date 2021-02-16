Motorola on Tuesday announced a pair of new affordable smartphones with the introduction of its Moto G10 and Moto G30. Set to launch in Europe, the two are launching points for new models.

Both phones come with 6.5-inch IPS LCD displays at a 720 x 1,600 pixel resolution. The Moto G30 has a 90Hz refresh rate and 13-megapixel cutout display notch; the Moto G10 has a 60Hz refresh and 8-megapixel selfie camera.

The two phones are powered by Android 11 and house four cameras on the rear. Moreover, they’re both water repellent and have 3.5mm headphone jacks as well. Here’s a breakdown of the major specifications for the Motorola G10 and G30.

Motorola G30

6.5-inch Display (90Hz) 1600×720 pixels

Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 (2GHz) octa-core processor

6GB RAM

128GB internal storage w/ microSD (up to 512GB)

5000mAh battery w/ 20W charging

Rear Camera 64MP sensor | 16MP output (f/1.7, 1.4um) Quad Pixel technology 8MP (f/2.2, 1.12µm) | 118° ultra-wide angle 2MP (f/2.4, 1.75µm) | Macro Vision camera 2MP (f/2.4, 1.75µm) | depth sensor

Front Camera 13MP (f/2.2, 1.12um)

Colors: Dark Pearl, Pastel Sky

Price: £159.99

Motorola G10

6.5-inch Display 1600×720 pixels

Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 (1.8GHz) octa-core processor

4GB RAM

64GB/128GB internal storage w/ microSD (up to 512GB)

5000mAh battery w/ 10W charging

Rear Camera 48MP sensor | 12MP output (f/1.7, 1.6um) Quad Pixel technology 8MP (f/2.2, 1.12um) | 118° ultra-wide angle 2MP (f/2.4, 1.75um) | Macro Vision camera 2MP (f/2.4, 1.75um) | depth sensor

Front Camera 8MP (f/2.2, 1.12um)

Colors: Sakura Pearl, Aurora Grey

Price: £129.99

The Moto G10 will go on sale for just £129.99 (~$180 USD) while the G30 will be as low as £159.99 (~$220 USD) in select European markets in the coming months.