Motorola’s every budget range smartphones launched under the G-series in the markets, and the latest leaks suggest that Motorola is planning to add another budget range smartphone to the portfolio.

According to the MySmartPrice reports, Motorola’s upcoming budget range Moto G54 smartphone renders, specs, and videos surfaced online which gives us a glimpse of the smartphone. As per the leaked videos, the Moto G54 will retain the same design as its predecessor- Moto G53 while it will get more color options compared to the previous models including Balld Blue, Coronet Blue, Outer Space, and Ambrosia.

As far as specs are concerned, leaks suggest that Moto G54 will feature a 6.5-inch FHD+ 120Hz panel though the panel type hasn’t been mentioned. If the leaks turn out to be real, this would be a big upgrade over the Moto G53’s HD+ 90Hz display. The processor details are still under wraps, whether it’s MediaTek or Qualcomm. Furthermore, it will have up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of expandable storage.

It will pack a big 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging tech. For optics, the device is said to feature a 50MP primary camera with Optical Image Stabilization and there will be a 16MP selfie camera. And yes, it is 100% sure, the phone will run on Android 13 based on MyUx UI. Motorola hasn’t revealed a single detail about it but one thing is confirmed the smartphone will launch soon in Europe, Latin America, and Indian markets. Motorola only launched its G series lineup in the above three markets.