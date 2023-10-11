Earlier this year, Motorola launched the Edge+ 2023 smartphone now the firm is continuing its Edge series portfolio with the launch of the new midrange Motorola Edge 2023 smartphone to the market. Motorola offers a premium curved glass aesthesis, MediaTek’s mid-range chipset, long-lasting battery life, and leather back finish at a starting price of $599.

Design-wise, the new Edge 2023 shares a similar look to the predecessor but Motorola tweaked some hardware-sided things here. Motorola went with MediaTek for the new Edge 2023 smartphone, powering the Edge 2023 by MediaTek’s Dimensity 7030 chipset coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The device boots Android 13 based on MyUX out of the box. However, there is no word on the software support from the Motorola.

You get the same dual rear camera setup at the back, featuring a 50MP primary sensor with OIS support paired with a 13MP ultrawide lens. Motorola offers a bunch of new camera features including Active Photos, Night Vision, HDR, 4K at 30fps, and more. There’s a 32MP snapper on the front that captures high-resolution selfies and video chats.

Motorola packs a stunning 6.6-inch FHD+ curved OLED display with a whooping 144Hz refresh rate, up to 1200 nits of peak brightness, and HDR support. Furthermore, the device is rated IP-68 which means you can use it in wet weather conditions without even worrying about damage.

The Edge 2023 houses a massive 4,400mAh battery with support for 68W fast charging support. Motorola claims that the device will last an entire day with just 10 minutes of charge. Additionally, Motorola offers a 15W wireless charging support and a 5W reverse charging support.

The Motorola Edge 2023 retails at $599 and comes in sole Eclipse Black color with vegan leather finish. The smartphone is now available for purchase via Motorola’s official website, Amazon, and other authorized resellers.