Motorola, more commonly known for its lineup of affordable Android smartphones, brought a new pair of true wireless earbuds to CES 2023 this year. The Moto Buds 600 ANC, as they are known, were unveiled today with some notable features.

For starters, the Moto Buds 600 ANC are powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Sound, said to bridge the gap between wireless and wired connections. Snapdragon Sound combines the very best of Qualcomm’s connectivity and mobile audio technologies, providing high-resolution music, crystal-clear voice calls, and lag-free gaming—all with superior connectivity and extended battery life.

How exactly does Snapdragon Sound accomplish this? Firstly, it utilizes the super wideband 32kHz spectrum instead of the standard Bluetooth wireless connection along with Qualcomm’s aptX Voice to deliver clearer calls with richer voice quality. And thanks to Qualcomm’s cVc Echo Cancelling and Noise Suppression (ECNS) with twin ENC microphones blocking out background noise, your voice should have more clarity while on calls.

Snapdragon Sound also supports 24-bit 96kHz high-resolution streaming over Bluetooth using Qualcomm’s aptX Adaptive sound technology for high-quality sound and lag-free gaming audio.

On top of all of Qualcomm’s audio innovations, the Moto Buds 600 ANC also include noise cancelling technology, as the name would suggest. Using a 6-mic based ANC system, the Moto Buds 600 ANC are capable of reducing noise up to 35dB.

Now that we’ve covered most of the audio technologies used in the Moto Buds 600 ANC, it’s time to talk about battery life. The Moto Buds 600 ANC are rated for up to 6 hours of consecutive playtime with another 20 hours provided by the wireless charging case.

While enjoying your tunes, you’ll be able to control playback using touch controls as well as use Google Assistant hands-free. Fast pair also makes pairing the Moto Buds 600 ANC a cinch, and they support multipoint technology allowing you to connect to two Bluetooth sources at once.

You’ll even be able to use the buds individually in mono mode for making calls and ensuring you can hear your surroundings while working. Finally, the Moto Buds 600 ANC have IPX5 water resistance making them perfect for repelling sweat during workouts.

Currently, the Moto Buds 600 ANC are only available as part of the exclusive Motorola Edge 30 Fusion phone Viva Magenta Bundle. However, beginning mid-February 2023, it will be possible to purchase the Moto Buds 600 ANC separately for $150. Keep an eye on the Motorola Sound website for more details about availability.