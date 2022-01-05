Android Auto is a great experience, and continues to evolve with new features but it’s not a perfect solution for some. Indeed, depending on the head unit in a vehicle, some users will find they have to constantly content with the act of physically plugging and unplugging a phone for things to work as intended.

Motorola on Wednesday announced its MA1 wireless car adapter for Android Auto, which makes it much easier to pull up Google Maps, media, and other apps on a vehicle’s display.

Motorola MA1 features include:

Fast media transmission (5 GHz WiFi for wireless Android Auto)

Direct USB plug-in to existing Android Auto-enabled vehicles

Fast automatic connection using Bluetooth

Lightweight, sleek design

The Motorola MA1 is a more or less a plug and play adapter that lets users forget about the hassle of plugging directly into the car. Once setup, a simple, “Hey Google” is all it takes to send messages, control media, or pull up directions. This lets users keep their phone in a pocket or purse, or tucked away safely.

Priced just $90, the Motorola MA1 goes on sale January 28 and will be available at motorolasound.com and retailers across the country.