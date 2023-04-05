Motorola Edge 40 Pro- the latest premium flagship smartphone from the house of Motorola, though the Edge 40 Pro is the rebadged version of the Moto X40 that launched last year in China. Motorola introduced its best flagship smartphone in the European markets, it comes with top specs, a stunning display with a high refresh rate, the fastest charging speed, a flagship triple rear camera setup, a high-end processor, and much more.

The Edge 40 Pro smartphone arrives as the successor to the Edge 30 Pro which was launched last year. So compared to its predecessor, the Edge Pro 40 offers many enhancements in terms of performance, durability, design, and camera specs.

Motorola Edge 40 Pro starts at €899.99 for a sole 12GB + 256GB variant and it comes with two beautiful color options- Blue and Black. The smartphone will be available for purchase in Europe in the coming days. For the rest of the markets, the pricing and availability will vary.

The Motorola Edge 40 Pro smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor coupled with Adreno GPU, 12GB oF LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB UFS 4.0 storage, under the hood. The phone boots Android 13 out of the box. Motorola claims that the CPU delivers 35% better performance, 25% better GPU performance, and 40% overall power efficiency.

For optics, the smartphone has a triple rear camera setup at the back with a 50MP 1/1.55-inch Mian sensor (supports OIS) paired with 50MP Ultra-wide shooter with 117° FOV and a 12MP telephoto lens. The smartphone has a 60MP snapper for selfies and video chats. The phone’s rear camera can record 8K videos and the front camera is capable of recording 4K videos.

The Motorola Edge 40 Pro sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ Curved AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate (the highest ever in any Android smartphone), Dolby Vision, and HDR10+ support. The device is IP68-rated water and dust resistant.

The smartphone boasts a 4,600mAH battery with 125W wired fast charging support, 15W wireless charging, and 5W reverse wireless charging support. The company claims the phone charges 0 to 100% in just 23 minutes and lasts up to 30 hours on a single charge.

Other features include spatial sound, an In-display fingerprint sensor, and Horizon Lock (for stabilizing photos in dynamic shooting scenarios).