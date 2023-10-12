Motorola Razr 40 Ultra goes official in India

Motorola unveiled two new foldable smartphones- the Moto Razr Plus and Moto Razr earlier this year in the market. However, only the Razr Plus has reached the US market but now Motorola announced a standard Moto Razr smartphone in the US. The standard variant is not much different from the higher-end variant with just a few changes in terms of design and internals. 

The notable change is Moto Razr 2023 comes with a smaller cover screen compared to the Razr Plus. Starting at just $699, the Moto Razr is the cheapest foldable available in the US markets right now. While the higher-end variant the Razr Plus (review) starts at $999- there is a significant margin of $300 between both models. 

Up front, the Razr flaunts a stunning 6.9-inch FHD+ pOLED display with up to 144Hz refresh rates ensuring seamless scrolling and gaming. You get a small 1.5-inch cover screen on the back. It features a dual rear camera setup at the back- a 64MP main camera with OIS (optical Image Stabilization) support and a 13MP ultra-wide shooter for capturing breathtaking wide-angle shots. A 32MP snapper on the front offers a crisp and clear selfie. 

Under the hood, the Moto Razr is powered by Qualcomm’s mid-range Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset paired with 128GB of storage. The smartphone has Corning Gorilla Glass Protection on top and on the back there is a premium vegan leather finish that offers a comfortable grip in hand. It runs on Android 13 based on MyUX UI out of the box. The Razr houses a massive 4,200mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging and 5W wireless charging tech. 

As a part of the launch offer, Motorola offering straight $100 off on the original $699 retail price which brings down pricing to $599. It comes in Sage Green, Cherry Blossom, Vanilla Cream, and Summer Lilac color options. Pre-orders already started while the open sales will commence on October 19 through Motorola.com, Amazon, and other authorized resellers.

Note: Select outbound links may include affiliate tracking codes and AndroidGuys may receive compensation for purchases. Read our policy. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.
Previous articleKindle Scribe review
Abhinav Fating
Abhinav is a tech enthusiast who finds it difficult to hold his excitement when it comes to the latest gadgets. He holds a degree in Engineering and is obsessed with smartphones and Laptops. When he is not writing, you will find him scrolling memes on Instagram.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.