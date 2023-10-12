Motorola unveiled two new foldable smartphones- the Moto Razr Plus and Moto Razr earlier this year in the market. However, only the Razr Plus has reached the US market but now Motorola announced a standard Moto Razr smartphone in the US. The standard variant is not much different from the higher-end variant with just a few changes in terms of design and internals.

The notable change is Moto Razr 2023 comes with a smaller cover screen compared to the Razr Plus. Starting at just $699, the Moto Razr is the cheapest foldable available in the US markets right now. While the higher-end variant the Razr Plus (review) starts at $999- there is a significant margin of $300 between both models.

Up front, the Razr flaunts a stunning 6.9-inch FHD+ pOLED display with up to 144Hz refresh rates ensuring seamless scrolling and gaming. You get a small 1.5-inch cover screen on the back. It features a dual rear camera setup at the back- a 64MP main camera with OIS (optical Image Stabilization) support and a 13MP ultra-wide shooter for capturing breathtaking wide-angle shots. A 32MP snapper on the front offers a crisp and clear selfie.

Under the hood, the Moto Razr is powered by Qualcomm’s mid-range Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset paired with 128GB of storage. The smartphone has Corning Gorilla Glass Protection on top and on the back there is a premium vegan leather finish that offers a comfortable grip in hand. It runs on Android 13 based on MyUX UI out of the box. The Razr houses a massive 4,200mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging and 5W wireless charging tech.

As a part of the launch offer, Motorola offering straight $100 off on the original $699 retail price which brings down pricing to $599. It comes in Sage Green, Cherry Blossom, Vanilla Cream, and Summer Lilac color options. Pre-orders already started while the open sales will commence on October 19 through Motorola.com, Amazon, and other authorized resellers.