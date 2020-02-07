Motorola offers up Moto G Stylus, Moto G Power for spring 2020

Motorola on Friday added two new models to its G series of smartphones. This time, instead of attaching it to the 8th generation, Motorola is simply giving them a suffix. Whereas you might expect the Moto G8 Stylus and Moto G8 Power, it’s just the Moto G Stylus and Moto G Power.

The two phones share a number of features, including the display size, processor, and software. But, as you’d expect, one employs the usage of a stylus digital pen and the other centers around the battery life.

Here’s a breakdown as to how each phone shakes out.

Motorola G Stylus

  • Android 10
  • 6.4-inch full HD+ display
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 655 processor
  • 4GB RAM
  • 128GB storage
  • Stylus for marking up photos, note, edit photos, etc.
  • 48-megapixel sensor with f/1.7 aperture and laser auto-focus
  • 2-megapixel macro camera
  • 16-megapixel ultra-wide action camera
  • 16-megapixel selfie camera
  • 4,000mAh battery

Motorola G Power

  • Android 10
  • 6.4-inch full HD+ display
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 655 processor
  • 4GB RAM
  • 64GB storage
  • 16-megapixel sensor with f/1.7 aperture and laser auto-focus
  • 2-megapixel macro camera
  • 8-megapixel wide-angle camera
  • 16-megapixel selfie camera
  • 5,000mAh battery

The Moto G Stylus and Moto G Power also feature stereo speakers, USB-C ports with 10W fast charging, 3.5mm headphone jack, and FM radio.

Availability

Both the Moto G Stylus and Moto G Power go on sale later this spring and are expected to cost $300 and $250, respectively. Look for them as unlocked phones at a variety of retailers; select carriers will introduce their own versions, too.

