Motorola on Wednesday announced that its One 5G smartphone is now available as an unlocked handset. Priced at $400, it gives customers a large screen, large battery, and quad camera system.

The Motorola One 5G runs Android 10 and comes with a 6.7-inch full HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate which puts it on the larger end. Sold in Oxford Blue, its 5,000mAh battery should last most users at least a day and a half without charging. Speaking of which, it comes with a 15W TurboPower charger in the box.

Advertisements

In terms of power, the phone packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G with 4GB RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. Additionally, it has a fingerprint mounted in the power button, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and NFC.

The One 5G boasts a 48-megapixel camera with Quad Pixel Technology, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle, 5-megapixel macro, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Motorola’s more recent phones, including this one, has its custom software enhancements known as My UX. While it largely leaves Android alone, these extras give users more control and customization over their device.

Launch Promo Price

To help draw attention to its launch, the Motorola One 5G is available from Best Buy ($350), B&H Photo ($350), and Motorola.com ($350) with limited-time discounts. Additionally, you can find it at Amazon ($400), too.