Lots of rumors and leaks are spreading in the market about the Razr 40 Ultra smartphone and recent renders of the smartphone got leaked which suggests the design of the brand’s upcoming foldable smartphone.

Furthermore, the latest leaks reveal the full specifications of the Motorola Razr 40 ultra foldable smartphone. According to the reports, Razr 40 Ultra will feature an AMOLED 2640 x 1080p resolution main display with a 144/120Hz refresh rate and the cover will come with a 3.5-inch cover screen with a 1056 x 1066p resolution.

The foldable smartphone is said to feature a dual rear cameras setup at the back- a 12MP primary camera joined by 12MP ultrawide shooter with an SK Hynix Hi1336 sensor and it will come with a 32MP selfie snapper for selfies and video chats. The front camera will be equipped with the OmniVision OV32B40 sensor.

Under the hood, Motorola’s Razr 40 Ultra will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. Compared to its predecessor, the Razr 40 Ultra gets the same processor. Reports suggest that Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 5 will feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. It seems that the Razr 40 Ultra already get the competitor. The device will boots Android 13 based on My UX.

Earlier reports suggest the smartphone will have a 3,640mAh battery (which is up from 3500 from its predecessor) with 33W fast charging tech support. It will come in Blue, Black, and Barberry color options.

Source | Image Source