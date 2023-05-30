Motorola has just unveiled its latest addition to the popular Moto G lineup, introducing its 2023 approach to the Moto G Stylus 5G. This new handset offers an impressive set of features tailored for creative individuals and multitaskers who seek powerful performance and precision.

With its stylus integration, 5G capabilities, and versatile camera system, the Moto G Stylus 5G aims to provide an enhanced mobile experience for both productivity and entertainment.

Specifications

Display: 6.6-inch Max Vision FHD+ display

Processor: Snapdragon 6 Gen 1

Storage: 128GB/256GB w/ microSD support up to 2TB

Operating System: Android 13

Stylus Integration: Built-in stylus for precise input and creativity

5G Connectivity: Lightning-fast 5G capabilities for high-speed data transfer

Camera System: Quad-camera setup, including a high-resolution main camera, ultra-wide-angle lens, macro lens, and depth sensor

Battery: Long-lasting 5,000mAh battery capacity for all-day use

The Moto G Stylus 5G is designed to unleash your creativity with its built-in stylus. Whether you’re sketching, taking notes, or editing photos, the stylus offers a fluid and precise input experience, empowering you to express your imagination effortlessly.

Motorola’s Moto G Stylus 5G is equipped with 5G connectivity, providing users with ultra-fast download and upload speeds. This feature allows for seamless streaming, lag-free online gaming, and quicker access to cloud services, enhancing productivity and entertainment on the go.

Capture stunning photos and videos with the Moto G Stylus 5G’s 50-megapixel main camera which features Ultra Pixel technology. The feature allows for more light in the sensor and ultimately results in more vibrant images that are also sharper in lower light settings. There’s also an 8-megapixel ultrawide/macro and depth lens which rounds the experience out with two additional perspectives.

The Moto G Stylus 5G features a large 6.6-inch FHD+ display, delivering vibrant colors and sharp visuals. The near bezel-less design and hole-punch cutout for the front-facing camera contribute to an immersive viewing experience, perfect for media consumption and multitasking. And the 120Hz refresh means smooth and stutter-free scrolling and more engaging games.

Stay productive and entertained throughout the day (and longer) with the Moto G Stylus 5G’s generous 5,000mAh battery capacity.

The Moto G Stylus 5G is targeted at creative individuals, multitaskers, and those seeking a balance between productivity and entertainment. Artists, designers, note-takers, and anyone who loves expressing their ideas through drawing or writing will appreciate the seamless stylus integration.

Availability

In the United States, the Moto G Stylus 5G will have an exclusive launch at Cricket on June 2. Following the initial release, the smartphone will become available at several major carriers and mobile service providers, including AT&T, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile, Google Fi Wireless, UScellular, Consumer Cellular, Optimum Mobile, Spectrum Mobile, Xfinity Mobile, Boost Infinite, and Boost Mobile.

For those who prefer unlocked devices, the Moto G Stylus 5G will be universally available unlocked at Amazon.com, Best Buy, and Motorola.com starting from June 16. It is worth noting that pricing may vary depending on the carrier, and the carriers themselves will communicate the specific pricing details upon availability.

Motorola has also confirmed that the Moto G Stylus 5G will be available in Canada. However, the exact release date has not been specified in the provided information. The smartphone will be available for purchase through motorola.ca, select carriers, and national retailers in the coming months.