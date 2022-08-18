Motorola on Thursday announced its refreshed Moto Edge handset. Priced just $500, it packs many of the best features of the flagship Edge+ but at around half the cost.

The new phone has a 6.6-inch display at 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution with a 144Hz refresh rate. The fingerprint reader is located inside of the screen and Gorilla Glass 3 protects it.

A 5,000mAh battery keeps things running for up to two days with support for 30W fast charging. It also allows for 15W wireless charging and can share its power with other devices.

In terms of cameras, the Moto Edge a 50-megapixel rear shooter with a 13-megapixel 120-degree ultra-wide and 2-megapixel macro complimenting things. The phone has a wide array of shooting modes including Dual Capture, Spot Color, Night Vision, Panorama, Pro and more. Around front you’ll find a 32-megapixel camera with its own modes.

Internally, the Moto Edge employs a MediaTek Dimensity 1050 processor with at least 6GB RAM. Storage capacity is pegged at 128GB and 256GB, depending on where one purchases the phone.

The Moto Edge runs Android 12 upon its debut, however Motorola has committed to three OS updates and four years of bi-monthly security updates. Like its other higher end models, this one comes with support for Ready For, Motorola’s software for working on larger displays and accessories.

The Moto Edge will be offered in Mineral Gray and will be sold at the three largest wireless carriers of Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile. The first of the service providers expected to carry the device is T-Mobile who will price its 8GB variant at just $498.

Verizon is anticipated to sell an 8GB/256GB option with AT&T getting the 6GB/128GB model. The Moto Edge will also be sold through UScellular, Spectrum Mobile, and Visible; it’s also coming to Best Buy, Amazon, and Motorola.com.