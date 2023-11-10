This Black Friday season, prepare to brighten your home with innovative and stylish smart lighting solutions from Nanoleaf. Offering a wide range of discounts on their most popular products, these deals are tailored for tech enthusiasts, smart home aficionados, and anyone looking to add a modern, vibrant touch to their living space. Let’s break down the exciting offers, who they’re for, the discounts available, and all the essential details.

What’s Being Offered?

Nanoleaf presents a variety of smart lighting products with substantial discounts. Here are a few of the ones that we find most noteworthy.

Hexagon and Triangle Light Panels

The Hexagon Smarter Kit and Triangles Smarter Kit, each originally $199.99, are now available at $149.99.

Their respective expansion kits, originally priced at $69.99, can be purchased for $54.99.

Mini Triangles and Elements Series

The Mini Triangles Smarter Kit and Elements Smarter Kit are reduced from $99.99 and $249.99 to $79.99 and $179.99, respectively.

Plus, the Elements Expansion Kit is now just $59.99, down from $79.99.

Innovative Matter Lightstrips and Bulbs

Big savings on Matter 2m and 5m Lightstrip Starter Kits, now only $34.99 and $49.99.

The Matter A19 Bulbs are discounted to $14.99 for a single pack and $39.99 for a three-pack.

Lines and Shapes Series

The Lines Squared 10PK Smarter Kit, 9 Starter Pack, and 15 Starter Kit offer savings of up to $100.

Lines and Lines Squared Expansion Packs are reduced to $54.99.

Additional Deals

Shapes Triangle 17 Pack, Black Triangles and Hexagons Kits, 4D Camera, and Holiday Lights, among others, are also available at reduced prices.

Who is the Target Audience?

These deals are perfect for anyone looking to modernize their living or workspace with smart, customizable lighting. Whether you’re a tech enthusiast, interior design lover, or someone who enjoys creating unique ambient settings, Nanoleaf’s range has something for you.

What Are the Discounts?

Discounts range from 10% to over 30%, with savings of up to $100 on select items. This makes it an ideal time to invest in high-quality smart lighting.

When Does the Deal Run?

These offers are available from November 10th to November 27th, giving you ample time to pick the perfect lighting setup for your space.

Where Can Readers Learn More?

For more information, images, and to make purchases, visit Nanoleaf’s US website. You’ll find detailed descriptions, specifications, and customer reviews to help guide your choices.

This Black Friday, don’t miss the chance to elevate your home’s ambiance with Nanoleaf’s smart lighting solutions. With a range of products and impressive discounts, it’s the perfect time to light up your life with style and innovation.