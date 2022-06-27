Phone screens keep getting a little bit bigger with each generation, sometimes even pushing the boundary of 7-inches. At the same time, Chromebooks are more flexible than ever and 2-in-1 devices are increasingly common.

Thanks to these changes in mobile tech we can be more productive at home, in the office, or wherever our works takes us.

One of the cooler ways in which gadgets help us is when they blur the lines between technology and old school ways of getting things done. That is to say when we’re able to jot down notes or doodle on our screens in the same way we do with paper. And because things are so smart, they’re often able to convert handwriting into editable text.

A stylus can make us more productive, sure, but it can also help us unwind and provide entertainment, too. Coloring in pictures in an app, marking up a document, sketching a logo, or retouching a scanned photo are better when done with a device more precise than our finger.

If you’ve got a newer iPad, tablet, Chromebook with a touch screen, or something else that allows for touch, you’d be wise to add a stylus to your kit. Moreover, you may want to check out some of the offerings from Adonit.

With a number of options to choose from, there are plenty of designs and colors to suit your needs. Here are three models to consider: Neo, Neo Duo, and Neo Lite.

Available in Space Gray and Matte Silver

Magnetic attachment for select iPad models

USB Type-C charging

Supports palm rejection

Replaceable spiral tip

9 hours continuous use

Available in Graphite Black and Matte Silver

Magnetic attachment for select iPad models

Precision disc for accuracy

Compatible with most capacitive screens

USB Type-C charging

Supports palm rejection

Screw-in nib tip

9 hours continuous use

Available in Graphite Black and Matte Silver

Magnetic attachment for select iPad models

Precision disc for accuracy

Compatible with all capacitive touch screens

Replaceable disc

No battery to deal with





































