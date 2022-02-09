With the Samsung Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy Tab S8 officially announced, Google is making sure that you know of all the new software features coming to these devices as well as updated features for the Galaxy Watch4 and Wear OS.

Samsung Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 Features

Live sharing is coming to the Galaxy S22 and the Tab S8 through Google Duo. You will be able to utilize apps such as Jamboard, Samsung Notes and Gallery, YouTube, and Google Maps to share and collaborate with the people on your next Duo video call.

Soon you will be able to preview a YouTube link that someone messaged you from within Google Messages. You can quickly decide if you want to watch it now or later and even launch the video from within your Messages application.

Built into the Galaxy S22 series and the Tab S8 series is Google’s Voice Access. Voice Access was designed for people with a disability to navigate their phones with just their voice. You can either set Voice Access to start whenever you use your device or say, “Hey Google, Voice Access” and the accessibility prompts will help you navigate your device.

With the S22 series and S8 series running Android 12 out of the box, you will have access to Material You. Your new device will capture the color palette of your wallpaper and change the look and feel of your device including notifications, apps, and more.

Galaxy Watch4 and Wear OS Features

The Samsung Galaxy Watch4 is also getting some attention from Google. When setting up your new watch, your Android phone apps will now appear as recommended apps on your watch.

Google is also bringing Google Assistant to Wear OS in the coming months. It will be downloadable from Google Play and you can finally rid your watch of Bixby once and for all.

YouTube Premium and YouTube Music Premium are coming soon to the Galaxy Watch 4 and Wear OS devices so you will no longer need your phone to access these services.