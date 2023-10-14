Tidbyt, known for producing retro-style display devices has come up with a new Kickstarter campaign. The firm now offers the new Tidbyt Gen 2 device for users to disconnect without a feeling of being disconnected.

The Gen 2 landed on Kickstarter this month on the 10th. Among other things, it brings new features, simplicity, and convenience that consumers love. Backers are to bring the cutting-edge, customizable information displays into their homes and offices. It makes sense for it to be with them everywhere they go.

Another good thing for the Gen 2 is that it looks so nice! It appears to have all the information the users’ need and whenever he or she the information is needed. According to Tidbyt, all the goodness found in the product has been enhanced thanks to customer feedback and reviews.

Tidbyt Gen 2 key features

Clearer display: the new sharper, crisper clearer display allows sharper text and high resolution photos.

Tune in with audio: the user can get audible notifications for most important apps and messages. You can choose your alerts, and the 16-bit mono speaker will do the rest.

Tap for more: Tidbyt Gen 2 touchpad puts the user in full control. It is customizable for just what’s needed.

Put it anywhere: Gen 2 can be placed on the desk at home, on the wall, or in the bookshelf.

Real-time updates: user will be able to keep abreast of information that matters most to them.

The Kickstarter campaign started on the 10th October. It allows early backers access to adopter pricing. First backers will be among the first to have the opportunity to experience the new features.

The new Gen 2 is more than just a gadget, though able to simplify morning routines. The Tidbyt team said it has created a tool, a functional piece of tech that enhances daily life. Users will be thrilled to explore the new design, concept, and added features of Tidbyt Gen 2.