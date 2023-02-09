It’s tax season and that has all of us wondering if we’ll get a refund this year, and if we do, how much can we expect to get back? However, some of us are wondering how much we’ll end up owing the tax man. Lucky for you, AT&T has some great deals for prepaid customers running through April 20, including one for a free phone. So, whether you’re getting a big refund or none at all, there’s something to fit any budget.

Let’s start with the free phone, because I know that’s what has everyone’s curiosity piqued. The Motorola G Pure features a 6.5-inch HD+ display and sports 13MP+2MP rear cameras. It is currently available for free when customers port their number and activate a new unlimited plan with AT&T. Alternatively, you can grab the Motorola G Pure for $29.99 when you activate a new line with any monthly plan with AutoPay enabled.

That brings us to the rest of the deals, going in order by price, we have the Samsung A03s for $19.99 when you port in your number and sign up for an unlimited plan. Just like with the previous deal, if you choose to activate without porting in your number, it’ll set you back $39.99 with any monthly plan with AutoPay.

Next up, is the Samsung A13 LTE and AT&T Radiant Max 5G, both of which are available for $49.99 when you port in your number and activate an unlimited prepaid plan. If you choose to not port in your number, then you’ll end up paying $69.99 for either of these smartphones when you activate a monthly plan with AutoPay.

Finally, we have the Moto g 5G, which starts at $69.99 when you port in your number on an unlimited plan. The price jumps up to $99.99 when you sign up for a monthly plan with AutoPay enabled without porting your number.

As I mentioned above, this promotion will only be available until April 20, 2023. That should still give you plenty of time to see what kind of refund or bill you can expect from the IRS before you commit to one of these deals.