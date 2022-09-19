The Recon Cloud Hybrid Controller, the brand-new addition to the Turtle Beach controller lineup, is the company’s first mobile gaming controller. Xbox Recon Cloud Hybrid Controller is designed for mobile gamers using compatible with Android, Xbox, and PC. It was created and built by the same team behind Turtle Beach’s award-winning Recon Controller, REACT-R Controller, and VelocityOne Flight products.

Turtle Beach Recon Cloud Hybrid Controller

Turtle Beach’s Recon Cloud boasts more than 30 hours of battery life and rapid play and charge capabilities for all-day gaming while travelling. The controller also has a movable phone clip, which safely holds any compatible Android phone above the controller, regardless of size, even those with cases. The clip then transforms into a tabletop stand when it is removed.

Additionally, it comes with a braided USB cable that is 10 feet long that can be linked to a PC or a console to enable audio capabilities like Superhuman Hearing, personalized audio presets, and more for those platforms. Players using the controller in wired mode can access all these audio choices.

The Recon Cloud Hybrid Controller blends the best of both worlds for mobile gamers on Xbox and PC. All Android phones are compatible with the Recon Cloud.

“The response to our first wave of console and PC gaming controllers has been overwhelmingly positive, and now we’re further expanding our reach in this market to give mobile gamers the same uncompromised, award-winning controls,” said Juergen Stark, CEO of Turtle Beach Corporation. “The Recon Cloud is the first of our expanded lineup of mobile controllers launching this year, with additional new products designed for iOS and other consoles coming soon.”

The Recon Cloud Hybrid Controller is scheduled to be on sale on October 16. It is already available for pre-order for $99.99. It comes in Black and Magma Blue color options.

For more information on the Turtle Beach controllers, gaming headsets, simulation products, and other gaming accessories, visit the official website.