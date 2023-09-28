Groundbreaking dash cam manufacturer, Viofo has introduced a new A229 Plus. The dash cam has several strong points in upgraded version over the former dash cam. Mainly, there are three aspects in which the new dash cam that makes it efficacious over the former one.

A229 Plus supports up to three channel recordings

Pushes the resolution to higher level

First to feature dual STARVIS 2 IMX675 image sensors

Viofo A229 Plus design & camera

The A229 Plus is designed for crystal clear photo and video preview while driving on the road. It boasts a compact-sized rear camera but the interior camera is optional and may not be used all the time. These make installation simple and flexible. You don’t have to be an expert to fix it as you have versatile mounting positions.

One of the most powerful features of the dash cam is the upgraded 2K QHD +2K QHD recording. It deploys Sony’s latest STARVIS 2 technology. This advanced technology improves the cam’s recording performance, bringing it to a new height. The exceptional video delivers meticulously captures intricate details like license plates, road signs, and more. That is applicable whether it is day or night.

Key features

2K+2K+1080P 3 Channels dash cam

Dual Sony STARVIS 2 Sensors

Dual-Band Wi-Fi Built-in 2.4GHz & Ultra-Fast 5GHz

GPS module

G-Sensor & Motion Detection supported

Smart Voice Control & Notification

Loop Recording & Auto Emergency Lock

Why A229 Plus matters

Utilizing STARVIS 2 technology means that the dash cam is able to produce clear and vivid footage both in good lighting and low-light conditions. Users find it effective during early mornings or late in the evenings when a clear vision is not readily feasible.

In the case of accidents, the user can produce high-quality video footage when a reliable evidence is sought after for insurance claims or legal proceedings. However, the most important aspect of Viofo A229 Plus is that it makes driving safer all the time.

Availability & price

The Viofo A229 Plus is available in the U.S. at the price of $229.99 but in the U.K, buyers can get it for the price of £209.99. If you’re in the U.K., you may get it for a lower price if you purchase it on time.