Nokia announced the G42 5G First User-Repariable Smartphone

User-Repariable smartphone, hmm Sounds good, isn’t it? Yes, HMD Global the maker of Nokia phones unveiled its new entry-level 5G smartphone the Nokia G42 that can be repairable by users. Although it’s not HMD’s first time bringing a smartphone that is repaired by users, HMD launched the Nokia G22 earlier this year which also has the same functionality.

Now, Nokia is continuing its smartphone user repairable trend with the G42 5G. Yes, the G42 5G is indeed the brand’s first user-repairable smartphone with the latest 5G connectivity. You can replace the Phone’s display, battery, back cover, and charging port by yourself, using simple tools. HMD is teaming up with iFixit to provide all replacement parts which will be available for the next five years and even the firm also offering a professional repair service if you would prefer.

Reparability, Isn’t it a standout feature of the Nokia G42 5G smartphone? That will extend the lifespan of the smartphone beyond the normal range. But if you are someone who usually changes the smartphone after 2-3 years then the reparability feature doesn’t make any sense to you. Nokia uses a new purple finish for the G42 5G which makes the smartphone’s plastic back more catchy and attractive.

Speaking about features, HMD packs pretty decent features in its entry-level Nokia G42 5G smartphone. The G42 5G sports a 6.5-inch LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and has Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection on top to prevent accidental falls and scratches. You’ll get a triple rear camera system, featuring a 50MP primary sensor with a 2MP macro and a 2MP depth unit as supportive cameras and it has a 8MP front-facing camera for video chats and selfies.

Nokia G42 5G draws power from Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 480+ 5G chipset paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage which is further expandable up to 1TB via microSD card. In terms of updates, Nokia promises two major OS updates and three years of security updates.

It packs a removable 5,000mAh battery with 20W wired fast charging capabilities. HMD says it can offer up to three days (with light usage) battery life on a single charge. Other notable specs include an IP52 rating for splash resistance, NFC support, a 3.5mm headphone jack, WiFi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, and USB Type C for charging and data transfer.

The Nokia G42 5G kicks off at $199, €249, and £199 for the 6GB/128GB variant and is now available to buy from the Nokia website in the US, Europe, and UK. You’ll get two Purple Finish and Grey Finish color options.