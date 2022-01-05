While much of the fanfare around smartphones tends to focus on high-end devices and flagship experiences, a large segment of buyers prefer to shop with budgets in mind. That is to say that phones priced $300 and lower tend to do quite well.

Nokia, no stranger to affordably priced devices, this week announced five handsets for the US market, all of which will be priced below $250. Among them are a 5G model, three 4G phones, and a non-Android feature phone.

The full details, including specifications and price, aren’t yet known, but Nokia has revealed a few tidbits.

The Nokia G400 sits at the top of the ladder for the new products, and features a 6.6-inch 120Hz display, 5G support, and a 5,000mAh battery. Moreover, the phone houses 6GB RAM with 128GB storage.

In terms of cameras, the G400 packs a 48-main shooter with a 5-megapixel ultra-wide, and 2-megapixel macro sensor. Pricing is said to be $240 for the phone when it goes on sale in the coming months.

As for the other phones, we have the following model numbers and reported prices:

G100 – $150 (4G, 6.5-inch display, 5,000mAh battery, fingerprint sensor in power button)

C100 – $100 (4G, 5.45-inch display, 3,000mAh battery, 8-megapixel rear camera)

C200 – $120 (4G, 6.1-inch display, 4,000mAh battery, 8-megapixel rear camera)

2760 – $80 (Flip phone with KaiOS)

Nokia phones, while offered through select MVNOs and prepaid carriers, don’t have a big presence in the US as it tends to focus on Europe and Africa.

Looking ahead, things figure to change a bit as Dish Wireless and Consumer Cellular are the latest US-based providers to partner with Nokia.

Additional details for each of the new Nokia phones is expected over the coming weeks and months.