After spending the last few years focusing on unlocked smartphones, HMD has readied its first Android tablet with Nokia branding. Indeed, the 10.4-inch T20 will be priced as low as $250 when it arrives in the US on November 17.

Given its price you might not expect too much hardware from the tablet and that’s pretty much the case here. Powered by a stock version of Android 11, the T20 is aimed at basic needs such as studying or boosting productivity with work from home.

The Nokia tablet features a Unisoc Tiger T610 processor and comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. According to HMD, the 8,200mAh battery should be sufficient for 10 hours of film watching or around 15 hours of web browsing.

The 10.4-inch display has a 1200 x 2000 pixel resolution; a 5-megapixel camera is located on the front with a 8-megapixel unit on the back.

The Nokia T20 has a water resistance of IP52 which means it will withstand a small amount of dust or splashing.

Similar to what we find in its phones HMD pledges two years of major Android updates and three years of monthly security updates.

You can read more about the T20 tablet at Nokia’s website where you can sign up for notifications about the device.