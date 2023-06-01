HMD Global has announced the release of two new smartphones for the US market in the form of the Nokia C110 and Nokia C300. The pair aim to offer consumers high-performance smartphones built to last, at an affordable price point.

With enhanced features, sleek design, and long battery life, the Nokia C-series devices cater to users who prioritize reliability and functionality without breaking the bank.

Why It Matters

The release of the Nokia C110 and Nokia C300 offers an affordable smartphone option for consumers in the U.S. market. With their competitive pricing and impressive features, these devices aim to bridge the gap between performance and affordability. The Nokia C-series devices address the needs of users who require reliable and durable smartphones without compromising on design and functionality.



Nokia C110

High Performance and Durability

The Nokia C110 and Nokia C300 come equipped with powerful octa-core processors, providing fast and efficient performance for seamless multitasking.

The devices are designed to withstand the test of time, passing Nokia’s rigorous reliability tests, and are encased in strong polycarbonate bodies. This robust build ensures durability, a signature trait of Nokia phones.

Sleek Design and Stunning Display

Both smartphones feature a sleek and minimalistic Nordic design, offering a comfortable grip and a stylish aesthetic. The Nokia C110 boasts a 6.3″ HD+ LCD display with edge-to-edge clarity, while the Nokia C300 impresses with a larger 6.5″ HD+ LCD screen.

Capture Crisp Photos

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the high-resolution cameras on both devices. The Nokia C110 is equipped with a 13MP rear camera with advanced imaging software, enabling users to capture stunning portrait shots with blurred backgrounds.

The same features are available for selfies, ensuring every photo stands out. Night mode enhances low-light photography, allowing users to take perfect pictures in any lighting condition.

The Nokia C300 offers a triple rear 13MP camera and an 8MP front camera, enabling users to capture beautiful photos with powerful night imaging capabilities.



Nokia C300

Up-to-Date Security and Software

The Nokia C110 and Nokia C300 come with the full version of Android 12 pre-installed. This ensures users benefit from some of the latest safety and security features, as well as enhanced privacy settings.

Long Battery Life

Both smartphones are equipped with long-lasting batteries to keep users powered throughout the day. The Nokia C110 and Nokia C300 come with AI-powered battery-saving features, enabling users to go for up to two days on a single charge.

Pricing and Availability

The Nokia C110 is available in Grey with an MSRP starting at $99 USD. It can be purchased from national retailers such as Walmart, Best Buy, Target, as well as pre-paid carriers. The Nokia C300 is available in Blue with an MSRP starting at $139 USD and can be found at Walmart, Best Buy, Target, Amazon, as well as Consumer Cellular and Tracfone wireless brands.

Target Demographic

The target demographic for the Nokia C110 and Nokia C300 comprises a wide range of consumers, including budget-conscious individuals, first-time smartphone buyers, and those seeking reliable and functional devices.

The affordability, enhanced performance, and durable build of these smartphones make them suitable for consumers of all ages who value reliability and want to experience the benefits of a high-performance smartphone without the hefty price tag.

Additional Context

For more information about the Nokia C110 and Nokia C300, visit the official Nokia website: https://www.nokia.com/phones.