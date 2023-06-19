Nokia G42 and Nokia G310 5G smartphones specifications surfaced online

Nokia is reportedly planning to launch its two new entry-level 5G smartphones- Nokia G42 5G and Nokia G310 5G. Both smartphones were recently spotted on the Geekbench certifications website and now it gets Bluetooth SIG certification. The listings reveal some key specifications and model numbers of Nokia’s upcoming smartphones.

According to the Bluetooth SIG certification, the upcoming Nokia phones the Nokia G42 5G and Nokia G310 5G with model numbers TA-1573 and TA-1591 will launch in the market very soon. Both smartphones will sport a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate, up to 560 nits of peak brightness, and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The display will get Gorilla Glass 3 protection on top.

Furthermore, the Nokia G42 5G and Nokia G310 5G smartphones will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus 5G processor. Both devices will run on Android 13 OS out of the box. The Geekbench listing suggests that the G42 5G will come with a 4GB of RAM but other reports in the market claimed that it will get a 6GB RAM variant too with 128GB onboard storage. And it will support Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity. It will pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 20W fast charging tech.

The rest of the details of both smartphones including the camera, and other connectivity features haven’t been revealed yet. It does have the same display and processor but it’s still unclear whether the camera specs will be the same or different.

