OnePlus has lost some of its mojo over the past couple of years, and while they still make a good phone, the company is no longer the plucky upstart it used to be. Part of the reason could be the loss of co-founder Carl Pei who left the never settle brand to start his own company Nothing.

Borrowing tactics from his former company Pei’s Nothing has already spent weeks teasing and spreading hype for its first product launch. However, today is the day, Nothing has finally launched its first product and it’s a pair of ANC true wireless earbuds for $99.

In a market already cluttered with competition, the Nothing ear (1) stands out with its translucent design and reasonable $99 price tag. Sure, you can find cheaper true wireless buds out there but the Nothing ear (1) boasts active noise cancellation, Bluetooth 5.2, wireless charging, and up to 34 hours of playtime with the case. Although, the buds are only rated for up to 5.7 hours of continuous playback without ANC or four hours with ANC on.

When it comes to audio quality, the Nothing ear (1) features 11.6mm drivers with sound by Teenage Engineering and has support for the SBC and AAC audio codecs. There’s also an Android and iOS app that will allow you to customize the EQ to your liking, as well as adjust settings for gestures or find your earbuds.

Furthermore, the Nothing ear (1) will include transparency mode, a premium feature we see on more expensive earphones, that makes it easier to have a conversation without removing the buds.

Now that you know all about Nothing’s first product, here’s when you can get your hands on it. Starting July 31, 2021, a limited number will be available for purchase. Then, on August 17, 2021, sales will open to the public and everyone will be able to snag the ear (1) for $99 from nothing.tech.