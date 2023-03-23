Nothing Ear 2 launched with improved ANC

The most anticipated Nothing’s Ear 2 true wireless earbuds finally launched in the market. This is the brand’s third audio product and the latest flagship TWS earbuds come with new features. The Ear 2 earbuds serve as a successor to the Nothing Ear 1(review) was launched in June 2021. In terms of design, the Nothing Ear 2 boasts a very identical design to the predecessor, but specs-wise the Ear 2 comes with new must-have additional features.

Nothing Ear 2 is not a big upgrade over its predecessor but it comes with notable improvements which make it great wireless earbuds. Speaking about the design, the Ear 2 comes with its signature and eye-catchy transparent design. Nothing’s new dual chamber design enhances the overall sound experience with smoother airflow. It offers an IP55 rating for the case while the earbuds come with an IP54 water and dust resistance rating.

Nothing Ear 2 has Hi-Res audio and LHDC 5.0 Codec support and the 11.6mm custom sound driver offers crystal clear sound and deep and powerful bass. Furthermore, Ear 2 comes with Dual connections feature which allows you to connect two devices (smartphones/laptops) simultaneously.

The earphone case houses a 485mAh battery and the earbud packs a 33mAh battery in each bud. It offers up to 36 hours of listening time on a single charge without ANC. The earbuds have fast charging via USB Type C and wireless charging at 2.5W as well as reverse wireless charging support. Nothing claims that the earbuds offer 8 hours of music time with just a 10 min of charge.

The earbuds have personalized active noise cancellation support with noise reduction of up to 40dB that offers crystal clear sound quality in noisy surroundings. For the clearest calls, it has crowd-proof and wind-proof sound clear voice technology and the adaptive mode automatically adjusts the sound based on your surroundings. Nothing Ear 2 has press controls to change the music, adjust the volume, and much more.

The Ear 2 buds support Google Fast pair for Android devices and Microsoft swift for Windows devices. The wireless earbuds have Bluetooth v5.3 connectivity that ensures the fastest pairing to the devices. You can fully customize the equalizer levels, switches between different modes, create a personalized sound profile, and much more via the Nothing X app which is available for both Android and iOS devices.

The Nothing Ear 2 true wireless earbuds cost $149/€149 and it is now available for order from Nothing’s official website. It comes in a sole white color option. The open sale for the Ear 2 earbuds will start on March 28.