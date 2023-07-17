A week ago, Nothing unveiled its latest second-generation Nothing Phone 2 in the US and other Global markets including UK, Europe, and India. The Phone 2 brings huge improvements in every key area including display, camera, performance, battery, and availability. This time Nothing also launched the Phone 2 in the US markets along with global markets. Currently, the smartphone is now available for purchase via “Nothing Drop” physical location in most of the regions, and those who already pre-ordered the phone 2, started getting their units. Nothing Phone 2 is now available for sale in some regions, Nothing is started to roll out its first camera-focused update for the Phone 2.

The new update Nothing OS v2.0.1 (up from Nothing OS 2.0) aimed to offer a bunch of new features, camera optimizations, improvements, and bug fixes for the Phone 2. Although it’s just a small 105MB update with the build number T2.0-230709-2003. If you have a Nothing Phone 2 then you can the check latest update from setting>System>System Update on your Phone 2.

The substantial camera-focused Nothing OS 2.0.1 update introduced some new camera features including Motion Capture in 50MP mode, a new Nothing Stylo Photomark, improved camera quality when used in third-party apps, fully optimized HDR effectiveness across the board, better photo clarity at zoom rates between 10x and 4x, reduced lag and optimized stabilizations algorithm when shooting videos.

Furthermore, Nothing also offers new cool features including the ability to add widgets and quick setting widgets to Always-On-Display/lock screen or home screen, a new one-handed mode, 4 new exclusive wallpapers, and one of the new experimental features is Glyph progress for Uber. Basically, this feature allows you to check the status of your Uber cab via the Glyph interface.

Aside from that, the Nothing OS 2.0.1 update delivers lots of improvements in the consistency of wireless charging and battery share, improved battery and charging performance in extreme conditions, improved network stability, and improved fingerprint sensor and face unlocking performance.

As for bug fixes, Nothing fixed the quick settings expansion issue, NFC-related issues, and other general bug fixes. Overall, it’s a complete package update for the Nothing Phone 2 with a set of new features and improved camera and battery performance.