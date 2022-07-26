Nubia on Tuesday announced a global version of its REDMAGIC 7S Pro, bringing about a boosted approach to its already powerful gaming handset.

Set to go on sale on August 9, the phone comes in three designs: Obsidian, Supernova and Mercury, the first silver transparent edition.

When it comes to gaming phones, the experience is almost entirely centered around the hardware, and the REDMAGIC 7S Pro has plenty to go around.

Under the hood are a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, one of the first handsets to market with the next-generation processor. Also included is the Red Core 1, nubia’s gaming processor and no less than 12GB RAM.

Memory and storage options include 12GB with 256GB, respectively, in the Obsidian version, and 18GB with 512GB in the Mercury and Supernova variants.

The Red Core 1 processor supports responsive shoulder keys, enhances vibrations, and helps to provide more immersive lighting and sound effects.

The REDMAGIC 7S Pro 10-layer multidimensional-cooling system that includes a built-in turbofan, shark-fin blades, vortex duct and the repositioned air inlet for boosted airflow. Moreover, it’s also 4Db quieter, too. The 10-layer system increases battery life and cooling of the REDMAGIC 7S Pro.

Other notable improvements include improving steady frame stabilization by 60%, 520Hz shoulder triggers, and 5000mAh battery with 65W quick charging. Also present in the 7S Pro are Wi-Fi 6, RGB light strip, 7th-gen fingerprint sensor, a triple camera setup, and multiple audio settings.

Availability

REDMAGIC 7S Pro Mercury with 18GB RAM + 512GB storage at $899 – €949 – £809

REDMAGIC 7S Pro Supernova with 18GB RAM + 512GB storage at $899 – €949EUR – £809

REDMAGIC 7S Pro Obsidian with 12GB RAM + 256 GB storage at $729USD – €779 – £669

The REDMAGIC 7S Pro is available for pre-order starting from August 2 with early bird sales through August 8. The phone is globally available as of August 9 through Nubia and Amazon.