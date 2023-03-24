Nubia Pad 3D available for pre-order

ZTE introduced its Nubia Pad 3D tablet at the MWC Barcelona 2023. ZTE’s latest tablet is equipped with Leica’s state-of-the-art 3D light field technology with ZTE’s robust AI computing power engine which offers the most comfortable viewing angle.

The Nubia Pad 3D tablet has the ability to transform 2D content including streaming media, movies, and games into 3D content in real time. And it’s not only about the content, even the tablet’s front (Dual 8MP) and back (Dual 16MP) cameras record 3D videos. The tablet features a full metal body design which is pretty light and portable.

Speaking about specs, the Nubia Pad 3D is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset paired with Adreno 660 GPU, up to 12GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of internal storage which offers extremely fast surfing and gaming experiences. The device is backed by a large 9070mA battery with 33W fast charging support.

The Nubia Pad 3D tablet features a 12.4″ IPS LCD display with a 120Hz high refresh rate, 2560X1600 resolution, and a 16:10 aspect ratio.

Thanks to the Leica APP store, which offers a diverse range of 3D applications for users including 3D games, 3D theatre, 3D shooting, 3D streaming media, and other creative tools.

The Nubia Pad 3D starts at $1199/€1299/£1149 and is available in selected regions. The tablet comes in a sole Midnight Black color option. The Nubia Pad 3D is now available for pre-order via ZTE’s official website and the open sales start on April 11. As a part of the early bird offer, for customers, ZTE offers an exclusive discount of $100/€100/£100 and those who purchase a tablet will get a charger totally free.