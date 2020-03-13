Nubia Red Magic 5G arrives with 144Hz display

Gaming phones are a segment of the mobile space that look to be picking up traction. Different from flagship handsets, these devices are tuned with top-notch hardware and cutting-edge features that make games truly shine.

The latest phone to join the increasingly crowded space is the Red Magic 5G. From Nubia, it boasts a 6.65-inch FHD+ display with a staggering 144Hz refresh rate. Yes, higher than what’s found in the Galaxy S20 and other gaming phones.

Powered by a Snapdragon 865 processor, it will be paired with 8GB, 12GB, and 16GB RAM options. Storage will be 128GB and 256GB with UFS 3.0 technology.

A 4,500mAh battery ensures the phone doesn’t run out of juice very quickly. Charged via USB Type-C, it can replenish at up to 55W, an incredible pace.

As for cameras, the Red Magic 5G boasts a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide, and 2-megapixel macro sensor on the rear. Also on the back, is a capacitive fingerprint sensor and RGB lighting effects. It is a gaming phone after all.

The Nubia Red Magic 5G has shoulder buttons which aren’t physical buttons, but feature a 300Hz sampling rate which minimizes latency.

The phone runs Android 10 with Red Magic OS and features, a 3.5mm headphone jack, support for Wi-Fi 6, and comes in three colors. Customers can choose from black, “Mars Red” and “Cyber Neon”.

Sales begin next week in China with the Red Magic 5G start priced CNY3,799 (about $540USD) up to CNY4,999 (~$712). A global launch is expected in the coming weeks.