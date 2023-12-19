Nubia, a notable player in the global smartphone market, introduced the nubia Z60 Ultra today. This new model features the NeoVision photography system, equipped with three main cameras and high-definition optics, aiming to enhance the mobile photography experience. The phone incorporates a fifth-generation flexible under-display camera technology, known as UDC Full Screen, designed to improve display vibrancy and selfie quality.

Key Features of the Nubia Z60 Ultra:

Triple Camera Setup: Includes an 18mm Ultra Wide Starry Sky camera, a 35mm precision master camera, and an 85mm telephoto explorer camera.

Under-Display Camera Technology: The fifth generation of this technology aims to improve screen display and selfie quality.

Powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen3 Chipset: Designed for efficient performance.

6000mAh Battery: A large capacity battery for extended use.

IP68 Dust and Water Resistance: Built for durability in various environments.

Ni Fei, Chairman of nubia Technology Co., Ltd., highlighted the company’s focus on screen and photography advancements in their smartphone development. The nubia Z60 Ultra is their latest effort in this area, offering an enhanced full-screen experience.

Camera Capabilities

The camera system of the nubia Z60 Ultra features a variety of lenses suitable for different photography styles. The 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera offers reduced distortion, and the 35mm and 85mm lenses are tailored for detailed and portrait photography. The camera system also includes triple OIS optical image stabilization, aimed at providing stable and clear images.

Features

Camera System: NeoVision photography system. Three main cameras: 18mm Ultra Wide Starry Sky, 35mm precision master, and 85mm telephoto explorer. 50-megapixel 18mm ultra-wide-angle camera with a 1/1.55-inch sensor, 7P aspherical lens, f/1.8 aperture. 50-megapixel 35mm camera with a 1G+6P lens, f/1.59 aperture. 64-megapixel 85mm periscope telephoto lens with a 1/2-inch sensor. Triple OIS full optical image stabilization. Blue glass spin-coated IR filter.

Display and Design: Fifth-generation flexible under-display camera (UDC) technology. 6.8-inch AMOLED screen, 2480×1116 resolution. Full-screen blue diamond arrangement. Up to 400PPI in under-display camera area. 2.5D flexible straight screen with anti-accidental touch design. Covers 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, 1.07 billion color display. Peak brightness of up to 1500nit, 2160Hz PWM dimming function. SGS low blue light certification.

Performance: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. 6000mAh silicon carbon negative electrode battery. IP68 dust and water resistance. UFS4.0 memory. 120Hz screen refresh rate and 1200Hz touch sampling rate. AI frame sensing technology for gaming. X-axis linear motor for varied vibration effects.

Additional Features: Isomorphism Universe design. AG flash-sand glass back with a metallic texture. Aerospace-grade metal middle frame. Customizable sliding keys with five functions. Available in Black, Silver, and Starry Sky Collection Edition.



Computational Photography Features

The nubia Z60 Ultra incorporates computational photography techniques such as the Galaxy Night Scene algorithm and a starry sky portrait mode. These features are intended to improve night photography and capture detailed portraits against the night sky.

Display and Performance Enhancements

The phone’s under-display camera technology is designed to enhance the screen’s visual quality. Combined with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and a 6000mAh battery, the nubia Z60 Ultra aims to offer reliable performance and battery life. Its 6.8-inch AMOLED screen provides a high-resolution display, complemented by eye comfort features like low blue light certification.

Design and Pricing

The nubia Z60 Ultra is available in Black, Silver, and a Starry Sky Collection Edition. It is currently available for pre-order, with sales starting on December 29, 2023. Prices begin at $599.

8+256GB model: $599

12+256GB model: $649

16+512GB model: $779

For more information and to pre-order the nubia Z60 Ultra, please visit nubia Official Website.