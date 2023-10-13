Hongkong based Android smartphone manufacturer brand NUU launched its two entry-level smartphones in the US markets two months ago. NUU’s latest smartphones aim to offer a truly exceptional Android phone experience at an affordable price point. Starting at just $109, NUU packs all the basic features that every user seeks in its smartphone.

Why you should buy the NUU A15

NUU went with MediaTek’s entry-level chipsets for its latest smartphones. Powering the A15 by MediaTek Helio G36 processor paired with a 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage which is further expandable up to 1TB via microSD card. It runs on the latest Android 13 out of the box. NUU packs a 4180mAh battery in the A15 that easily lasts a day on a single charge.

You get a big 6.5-inch IPS HD+ panel that supports a 90Hz maximum refresh rate. There is a dual rear camera setup at the back featuring a 50MP camera with autofocus support paired with a VGA FF secondary sensor and LED Flash. A 5MP snapper at the front for selfies and video chats.

A15 In-Nutshell

Display: 6.517″ IPS, Droplet, HD+, 90Hz

Dimensions: 164.5*76*8.95mm

Cameras: Front: 5MP FF; Rear: 50MP AF + VGA FF with LED Flash

System: MediaTek Helio G36

Memory: 4GB Memory, 128GB Storage, Micro-SD (up to 1TB)

Battery: 4180mAh

OS: Android 13

Why you should buy the NUU A25

With slightly better specifications compared to the A15- the A25 is the best smartphone for anyone if your budget is flexible. Featuring a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate ensures a smooth scrolling experience. The A25 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 processor coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage that you can expand up to 1TB through a MicroSD card.

It houses a massive 5,000mAh battery which claims to offer up to 24 hours battery life on a single charge. You get a triple rear camera setup in the A25, featuring a 50MP primary camera paired with a 2MP macro sensor and Bokeh lens. There is an 8MP snapper on the front to capture selfies and video chats.

A25 In-Nutshell

Display: 6.7″ AMOLED, Pin-hole FHD+, 120Hz

Dimensions: 163.8*76.3*7.96mm

Cameras: Front: 8MP FF, Rear: 50MP AF + 2MP(Macro) + VGA BOKEH

System: MediaTek Helio G99

Memory: 6GB Memory, 128GB Storage, Micro-SD (up to 1TB)

Battery: 5000mAh

OS: Android 13

NUU A15 and A25 retail at $109 and $164 respectively and are now available through NUU’s official website. The A15 comes with Dark Purple and pure white color options while the A25 offers Jet Black and Champagne Gold color options.