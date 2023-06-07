Oddict, a lifestyle tech brand known for its beautifully designed audio accessories, has introduced the PLATFORM DUO. This sleek dual wireless charger combines style, convenience, and exceptional performance to offer users a hassle-free charging experience.

With its powerful 15W super-fast wireless charging capability, the PLATFORM DUO ensures lightning-fast charging speeds for compatible devices such as smartphones, smartwatches, and earbuds. This charging solution is designed to meet the needs of modern users who prioritize efficiency and style.

The PLATFORM DUO ($70) by Oddict is a dual wireless charger that delivers both style and performance. Its 15W super-fast wireless charging capability ensures rapid charging for compatible devices, while its unique dual charging space of different heights adds a touch of sophistication.

This versatile charger is compatible with Samsung Galaxy devices and supports Fast Wireless Charging 2.0. With its compact size, reliable charging, and thoughtful design, the PLATFORM DUO offers a convenient and stylish charging solution for home and office use.

With its super-fast wireless charging capability, this charger allows users to quickly power up their devices without compromising on speed. The dual charging space adds a touch of elegance, making it a visually appealing addition to any space. The compatibility with Samsung Galaxy devices and Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 ensures optimized charging for a wide range of devices.

Furthermore, the built-in cooling fan, anti-scratch coating, and durable metal cable enhance the longevity and reliability of the PLATFORM DUO. This charger offers a seamless blend of style, convenience, and performance, enhancing the charging experience for tech-savvy users.

The PLATFORM DUO dual wireless charger caters to individuals who prioritize efficiency, style, and convenience in their charging solutions. Busy professionals, tech enthusiasts, and fashion-conscious individuals who own Samsung Galaxy devices or other compatible wireless charging devices will appreciate the optimized charging capabilities and fast wireless charging speeds offered by the PLATFORM DUO. The charger’s sleek design and thoughtfully crafted features make it an ideal choice for those who want to elevate their charging experience while adding a touch of sophistication to their surroundings.

To learn more about the PLATFORM DUO and explore Oddict’s range of stylish audio accessories, visit the official Oddict website: Oddict Official Website