OnePlus is at it again with another pair of great mobile tech devices. The team announced the OnePlus 11 5G phone and OnePlus Buds Pro 2 today in the North American market. Much like the launch of last year’s 10T, the company is offering a tiered date approach to discounts and incentives.

Deals on the OnePlus 11 5G

Let’s start with the price cuts you can get directly from OnePlus.com or the Store app. There are three separate dates to remember here: Pre-sales start on 02/07 thru 02/13. Then it moves to the first set of open sales 02/16-02/22. And finally, we have a trade-in premium from 02/23-03/01.

OnePlus.com

Pre-order (2/7-2/13)

Up to $500 OFF with Trade-in

Get a $100 coupon back if you don’t Trade-in

Ship from 2/13 and get it early

Open Sale (2/16-2/22):

Free memory upgrade, $100 OFF with OnePlus and Apple devices Trade-in/$50 OFF with

other devices Trade-in

other devices Trade-in Other benefits of pre-order 0 APR with 24 months installment 2X RedCoins with OnePlus 11 purchase



Open Sale (2/23-3/1):

$100 Trade-in bonus

Amazon and Best Buy

Preorder (2/7-2/15):

Free $100 Gift Card with a preorder of either 8+128 or 16+256 storage

Open Sale (2/16-2/26):

Free memory upgrade; Get 16+256 for the price of 8+128 at $699 ($100 savings)

Open Sale (2/27-3/5):

Free $100 Gift Card with purchase of either 8+128 or 16+256

Carrier Compatibility

T-Mobile 5G

AT&T 5G

Verizon Wireless 5G

Visible Lagacy 5G

Visible VZW Core 5G

Mint Mobile 5G

Google Fi 5G

Ultra Mobile 5G

Simple Wireless 5G

Assurance Wireless 5G

Metro By T-Mobile 5G

Cricket 5G

Viaero 4G only

Altice 5G

Tracfone ATT 5G

Redpocket 5G

Airvoice5G

Puretalk 5G

Republic 5G

Boost Mobile 5G

Ztar (good2go mobile) 5G

Deals on the OnePlus Buds Pro 2

OnePlus.com

Pre-order (2/7-2/15):

Get $50 OFF with all handsets purchase

$50 OFF Buds Pro 2 on Store app only

Open Sale (2/1602/28):

Get $50 OFF with all handsets purchase

$50 OFF Buds Pro 2 on Store app only

Amazon only

Preorder (2/7-2/15):

Free $20 Gift Card with preorder

Open Sale (2/16-3/5):

Get Buds Pro 2 for $129.99 (save $50) with the purchase of any OnePlus flagship (OP11,

OP10 Pro, OP10T)