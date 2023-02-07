OnePlus is at it again with another pair of great mobile tech devices. The team announced the OnePlus 11 5G phone and OnePlus Buds Pro 2 today in the North American market. Much like the launch of last year’s 10T, the company is offering a tiered date approach to discounts and incentives.
Deals on the OnePlus 11 5G
Let’s start with the price cuts you can get directly from OnePlus.com or the Store app. There are three separate dates to remember here: Pre-sales start on 02/07 thru 02/13. Then it moves to the first set of open sales 02/16-02/22. And finally, we have a trade-in premium from 02/23-03/01.
OnePlus.com
Pre-order (2/7-2/13)
- Up to $500 OFF with Trade-in
- Get a $100 coupon back if you don’t Trade-in
- Ship from 2/13 and get it early
Open Sale (2/16-2/22):
- Free memory upgrade, $100 OFF with OnePlus and Apple devices Trade-in/$50 OFF with
other devices Trade-in
- Other benefits of pre-order
- 0 APR with 24 months installment
- 2X RedCoins with OnePlus 11 purchase
Open Sale (2/23-3/1):
- $100 Trade-in bonus
Amazon and Best Buy
Preorder (2/7-2/15):
- Free $100 Gift Card with a preorder of either 8+128 or 16+256 storage
Open Sale (2/16-2/26):
- Free memory upgrade; Get 16+256 for the price of 8+128 at $699 ($100 savings)
Open Sale (2/27-3/5):
- Free $100 Gift Card with purchase of either 8+128 or 16+256
Carrier Compatibility
- T-Mobile 5G
- AT&T 5G
- Verizon Wireless 5G
- Visible Lagacy 5G
- Visible VZW Core 5G
- Mint Mobile 5G
- Google Fi 5G
- Ultra Mobile 5G
- Simple Wireless 5G
- Assurance Wireless 5G
- Metro By T-Mobile 5G
- Cricket 5G
- Viaero 4G only
- Altice 5G
- Tracfone ATT 5G
- Redpocket 5G
- Airvoice5G
- Puretalk 5G
- Republic 5G
- Boost Mobile 5G
- Ztar (good2go mobile) 5G
Deals on the OnePlus Buds Pro 2
OnePlus.com
Pre-order (2/7-2/15):
- Get $50 OFF with all handsets purchase
- $50 OFF Buds Pro 2 on Store app only
Open Sale (2/1602/28):
- Get $50 OFF with all handsets purchase
- $50 OFF Buds Pro 2 on Store app only
Amazon only
Preorder (2/7-2/15):
- Free $20 Gift Card with preorder
Open Sale (2/16-3/5):
- Get Buds Pro 2 for $129.99 (save $50) with the purchase of any OnePlus flagship (OP11,
OP10 Pro, OP10T)