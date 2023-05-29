OnePlus unveiled the OnePlus 11 smartphone in the market earlier this year and now OnePlus introduced a brand new OnePlus 11 Marble Odyssey Limited Edition handset in India. A few months back, the same smartphone was introduced as Jupiter Edition in China. This smartphone is the best example of craftsmanship. It is the first smartphone to feature a natural texture, says OnePlus.

Beautiful Craftmanship by OnePlus

OnePlus 11 Marble Odyssey Limited Edition phone’s rear is made out of 3D microcrystalline rock. And the specialty of the material is, its texture changes naturally and eliminates similarity and boring, and offers unique elegance everywhere. The firm claims that this material has never been used in the industry and has a unique texture similar to the surface of Jupiter.

OnePlus is inspired by the Juipter to bring its uniqueness into the smartphone. OnePlus 11 Marble Odyssey Limited Edition smartphone boasts microcrystalline rock material and the unique aluminum hydroxide refreshing factor present in the material offers a different kind of cool and skin-friendly feel. It has a yellow and light brown color combination i.e. the Jupiter Rock material back finish which looks truly unique and more premium in hand.

There are also white and Dark flecks present (randomly scattered) on the back of the smartphone, the company claims that the dark flecks are inspired by meteorites and the white one is inspired by Diamond rain on the Jovian planet. Furthermore, the smartphone’s back is fingerprint resistant, wear-resistant, and has antibacterial properties.

Speaking about the specifications, the OnePlus 11 Marble Odyssey Edition retains the same specs as the Vanilla OnePlus 11. You’ll get similar features in the OnePlus 11 Jupiter Rock Edition including Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, 5,000mAH battery with 100W fast charging support, and a triple rear camera setup tuned with Hasselblad- 50MP primary camera paired with a 48MP ultrawide shooter and 32MP telephoto lens and 16MP front camera.

Moreover, the OnePlus 11 Jupiter Rock Edition has a 6.7-inch QHD+ LTPO 3.0 AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate support, 20:9 aspect ratio, and 1300 nits of peak brightness.

OnePlus 11 Marble Odyssey Limited Edition will be up for sale starting from June 6 via Amazon in India. There is no word on the pricing details but it is expected to reveal on sale day.