OnePlus has launched the OnePlus 11R midrange flagship smartphone earlier this year in the market. Now, OnePlus added one more color option to its existing OnePlus 11R smartphone. The firm has announced a new finish and tweaked some internals of the phone to make it an absolute beast performer smartphone. Keep the hardware things aside, the real showstopper is its Solar Red finish which looks mesmerizing.

The new OnePlus 11R Solar Red edition features an Iconic Red-colored textured vegan leather that is meticulously crafted leather materials. The smartphone’s textured leather design showcases a premiumness that elevates the usage experience to new heights of style and luxury. The main advantage of the vegan textured back is- it offers a comfortable grip as compared to the plastic back and glass back. “OnePlus 11R 5G Solar Red is a work of art that seamlessly blends form and function”, said OnePlus. The OnePlus 11R smartphone is available exclusively in India at a starting price of Rs 45,999 (~$553).

Under the hood, OnePlus packs a whopping 18GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB onboard storage. Powering the smartphone by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor which is powerful enough to run up to 50 apps simultaneously, said OnePlus. It’s notable improvements over the 16GB variant that runs up to 44 apps. The device boots Android 13 based on Oxygen OS out of the box. You will get software updates and security patches for years from OnePlus. As for gaming, the smartphone offers remarkable performance in heavy titles such as Genshin Impact offers a constant 59.46 FPS, so you can enjoy prolonged gaming sessions.

The rest of the specifications are similar to the vanilla variant including a 6.74-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz Super Fluid AMOLED display, HDR10+ support, and a massive 5,000mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging tech that charges the smartphone in just minutes. It has a triple rear camera setup at the back, featuring a 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) support. The main is paired with an 8MP Ultrawide lens and 2MP macro lens and there is a 16MP camera on the front for selfies and video chats.



The OnePlus 11R smartphone is exclusively for India only, the open sales will commence on October 8 via Oneplus’s official website and Amazon.